Alert: Endangered missing man may be in East Moline area

At the request of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.

The sheriff’s office seeks help from the public in finding 83-year-old James P. Kennedy, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall. He weighs 110 pounds.

He is bald and wore a brown hat, black windbreaker, navy blue shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen at 0N721 Prince Crossing at 7 a.m., the alert says.

Kennedy possibly is in the East Moline area. He is driving a gray 2001 GMC Yukon with an Illinois license plate YF265, the alert says.

“Mr. Kennedy has a condition that places him in danger,” according to the alert.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400 or call 911.