Alexander Hamilton pistols in Rock Island could be record-breaking sale

Two pistols from Founding Father Alexander Hamilton will be sold in Rock Island on Friday with record-breaking expectations.

It’s part of the Premier Firearms Auction this weekend.

It comes after December’s sale at Rock Island Auction, the largest firearms auction ever held in the U.S.

One of those items was a colt revolver owned by former President Teddy Roosevelt that sold for almost 1.5 million dollars.

A buyer tells Local 4 how much he thinks Hamilton’s pistols will go for, and why he enjoys searching for antique guns.

Other big auction items this weekend include a revolver presented to an emperor of Russia after the Civil War. There’s also a revolver used by television western character Bat Masterson.

