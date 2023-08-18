The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was in Muscatine recently to check on a report of dead fish in the Muscatine Slough, according to a Friday news release from the City of Muscatine.

After taking water samples and checking for other issues in the slough, the DNR has concluded that the fish kill is a natural occurrence affecting the carp because of the algae at this time of year.

Several sites in Iowa are going through the same issue currently, the release says.

Jeff Limburg, athletic facilities supervisor for the City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, said that there are currently 15-20 dead carp floating around.

“The birds are bringing them on the banks and pathways and enjoying a meal,” Limburg said. “We will continue to remove them and blow pathways.”