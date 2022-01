An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is conducting a Rail Needs Assessment throughout the state.

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the current condition and capacity of the existing rail network and identify any issues that may reduce the quality of service for either passenger or freight rail, now and in the future.

The study is scheduled to be complete in January 2022.

