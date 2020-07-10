All active Scott County voters to receive absentee ballot request forms by mail

Scott County voters will get absentee ballot request forms in the mail next month.

The county’s election commissioner, Roxanna Moritz says she’s sending the forms to active Scott County voters. She says it’s in response to the recent increases in coronavirus cases in Scott County

Moritz maintains more absentee voting will cut down on traffic in polling places and help stop the virus from spreading.

“So because of COVID, we feel safe in that we want to make sure that everybody’s voice and vote is counted,” Moritz said. “We’ll send them out and typically in a Presidential year we see about 50%, but just to make sure that people feel safe and that they’ll have the opportunity to request their ballot in time.”

Absentee ballots should start arriving in the mail in early October if you request one.