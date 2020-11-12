All Davenport schools will switch to fully online classes starting Monday

Davenport Community Schools confirm with Local 4 News that all classes will be moved online starting on November 16.

The District said in a statement,

“Due to the rising case counts of COVID-19 and high positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in Scott County, Davenport Community School District will be moving to a fully remote learning model beginning Monday, November 16, through Tuesday, December 1 (10 consecutive school days). During this period of 100% Online Learning, all in-person activities and practices will be suspended.”

Daily meal pick-ups will continue for those who were Hybrid students before November 16. Those meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those meals can be picked up from Sudlow intermediate, Smart Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, Wood Intermediate and Buffalo Elementary School. Davenport Learning Center will also continue to hand out meals on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for only weekly meal pick-ups. All locations will be closed on school calendar holidays.

Telehealth services will be available with school-based therapists. School nurses will also be available virtually.

For more information, visit the Davenport Community Schools website.