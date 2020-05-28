All Illinois regions move to Phase 3 on Friday, businesses and activities to re-open under guidelines

All four regions in Illinois will re-open under Phase 3 of the five-phased re-opening plan, Restore Illinois, Gov. Pritzker announced on Thursday.

Certain businesses and activities will re-open under the health and safety guidelines set by the Pritzker administration. Masks or face-coverings and maintaining a social distance of at least 6-feet would continue to be the norm.

The governor announced changes to Phase 3 earlier last week, allowing bars and restaurants to re-open for outdoor seating only, among other businesses. Manufacturing, retail, offices, health and fitness centers, personal care services, outdoor recreation activities such as golfing, boating, and camping, state parks will be allowed to re-open starting tomorrow.

For the houses of workship, the health department has placed guidelines which are not mandatory restrictions on how to conduct under Phase 3.

“The safest option remains remote and drive-in services but for those who want to conduct in-person activities, IDPH is offering safe practices,” Gov. Pritzker said during the briefing.

These guidelines include suggestions on capacity limit, cleaning protocols, indoor gatherings of 10 persons or less, reduction of activities like sharing food, safe conduct of outdoor congregate, etc.

Under the Restore Illinois plan, the state has been split into four regions- Northeast Illinois, North-Central Illinois, Central Illinois, and Southern Illinois. Regions are required to meet certain metrics before they can enter the next phase.

“..each of the four regions has hit the three requirements for moving into the next phase,” Gov. Pritzker said during Thursday’s daily press briefing.

“At or under a 20 percent positivity rate, an increase in no more than 10 percentage points over 14-days period and no overall increase, so, stability or a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness for 28 days, and available search capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators,” he added.

The governor also added that he expects the regions to move to Phase 4 by June 26th.