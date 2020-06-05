All local curfews have been lifted

All the local area curfews, both in Iowa and Illinois, that were implemented earlier this week have been lifted.

In a joint statement, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced the lifting of the curfew and thanked the citizens of Davenport for their actions to keep the city safe.

We sincerely thank the citizens of Davenport for helping to deal with this challenges of this past week by abiding by the curfew put in place by Scott County. By staying home, you allowed our first responders to swiftly respond as needed to calls for service throughout our community. You were vigilant in locking your homes and cars. Our neighborhoods were illuminated with exterior lights. Because of the actions of our citizens, Davenport restored calm to our community followingthe unrest of Sunday night. Beginning tonight, Scott County will rescind the curfew for our county. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski

The curfews in the Illinois communities of Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Milan, Rapids City, and Hampton have also all been rescinded.