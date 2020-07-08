All registered voters in Clinton County will get absentee ballot request form in the mail

Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker announced that all active registered voters in Clinton County will receive an absentee ballot request form for the November General Election in the mail.

“The absentee ballot request mailer that was done by the State for the Primary Election did a good job of alleviating the amount of people who voted in person on Election Day at our polling locations,” Van Lancker said. “Since COVID-19 pandemic issues still exist, we are hoping for the same results for November’s General Election for the safety of our voters and our poll workers.”

Clinton County voters should expect to see the request forms starting the week of July 13.

Van Lanker also said he hopes to have most of the traditional polling locations open for the General Election but that will depend on finding volunteers to work the polling places.

“I am again respectfully asking our voters to vote absentee by mail for the November General Election for everyone’s health,” Van Lancker said. “We have a few polling locations that will be difficult to administer social distancing because of the size of the polling locations. If most voters vote absentee by mail, that would help take some stress off our polling locations.”

Absentee ballots requests must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on October 24. The first day absentee ballots can be mailed out is October 5.

For more information about the 2020 General Election in Clinton County, visit this website, Facebook page, or Twitter account.