All safe after Thursday afternoon house fire

There were no injuries in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Moline. Photo by Pat Baldwin.

No one was injured in a fire about 4 p..m. Thursday on the 800 block of 15th Street, Moline.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, spoke with emergency responders and witnesses, one of whom reported the blaze.

Jason Dunlap and Stephanie Hitchock were stopped at the stop light. “We saw a little bit of smoke just starting,” she told Local 4 News. “We just kind of slowly crept up the side, and we saw more smoke coming out and called 911.”

Dunlap, a three-time war veteran who has studied EMT techniques, saw an air conditioner in flames and saw people in the yard. “I told them to get away from that because it was going to explode,” he said. He saw someone look out the house’s window and he tried to kick the door down.

Later he saw at least one person leave the house with emergency responders, Dunlap said.

We do not know the cause of the fire or a damage estimate. Fire crews used fans to remove smoke from the structure after the blaze was extinguished.

