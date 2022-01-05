All Sweat Productions launches original music monthly series starting Jan. 20 at Redstone Room

Bassist and guitarist Randy Leasman of Davenport will help kick off the new All Sweat Original Series Jan. 20 at the Redstone Room.

Less than a month after a successful Fleetwood Mac tribute show New Year’s Eve at Davenport’s Redstone Room, All Sweat Productions will return Thursday, Jan. 20 with a new monthly series highlighting local artists and original music.

The All Sweat Original Series is a curated event to showcase Quad-City artists in a way you’ve never seen them before, according to the Facebook event page. “Unlike a standard concert, this is an intimate moment for you to truly connect with these musicians and their art. Local songwriters are paired up with top-notch QC musicians to act as their own personal backing band, complete with all the fun and community that the Quad Cities as come to know as an All Sweat Productions show.”

This month’s songwriters for the 7 p.m. show are Randy Leasman, Erin Moore and John Cole Born. The Redstone Room is on the second floor of River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport.

This past November, Leasman (a veteran bassist and guitarist) released his second solo album, “Forever Loving Living Fantasy,” recorded both in his Davenport home studio and at Joy Avenue Media in Bettendorf, mixed and mastered by Dustin Cobb.

Leasman previously played in The Candymakers and The Low Down. Since 2017, he’s been the bassist for the Avey Grouws Band (AGB), a popular blues outfit that released its second full-length disc, “Tell Tale Heart,” in September.

Erin Moore, right, with Esme Haferbier (left) and Bethann Heidgerken of the BEEs.

Moore was a member of the BEEs with Bethann Heidgerken (vocals, ukulele, guitar) and Esme Haferbier (vocals, bass), and has sung with Sweet in The Candymakers. Born is a guitarist who was among 25 performers who were part of the Dec. 31 All Sweat concert that did the entire Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” album, and other hits from the supergroup.

John Cole Born in performance.

“It went really good,” Alan Sweet, who runs All Sweat and works as collaboration coordinator for River Music Experience, said Wednesday. A couple hundred people attended the Redstone New Year’s show. “I don’t know if it was a good idea to have it, but we’re allowed to.”

Built on the back of reggae series

The idea for the new series came from Sweet’s All Sweat Third Thursday Reggae Series, held at Len Brown’s North Shore Inn in Moline, this past May to October.

“I wanted to extend that to the winter time, but I didn’t want to keep doing reggae parties,” he said. “I realized there are a lot of open mics in town, where you can see acoustic artists. I wanted to think of how we could put that on steroids, and bump it up.”

Alan Sweet, founder and organizer of All Sweat Productions, in performance.

The original series plan, bringing together QC musicians, had a soft opening on Sept. 10 with the Lewis Knudsen album release party at Redstone. Knudsen, a popular veteran artist, typically plays solo, but was backed up with a band for that show.

Sweet said Wednesday while Leasman put together a band for his new record, they don’t usually perform live, so the Jan. 20 gig is a good opportunity to bring most of them together, including playing with Moore and Born. Each of the singer-songwriters will have a five-song set, Sweet said.

The series will always be on the third Thursday of the month, and February’s will feature Charlotte Boyer, Alexa Mueller and J Wolfskill.

All Sweat Productions — which started in 2016 — is a live music project launched by Sweet, to gather some of the most talented musicians from the area to pay tribute and perform some of the best rock ‘n’ roll moments known to man. In August, they put together a Beatles “Abbey Road” tribute concert at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Tickets to the Jan. 20 event are $10-$50, available HERE.