All Sweat Series to perform Fleetwood Mac tribute New Year’s Eve at Redstone Room

The next All Sweat Series concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room will be Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” and other Mac hits on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

By 1976, the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac had already recorded 10 albums, and their hits included “Rhiannon,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.”

It was their next, “Rumours” (released Feb. 4, 1977), that cemented their reputation as a supergroup, and the 39-minute disc is pretty much a mini-“Greatest Hits” package all by itself. The next All Sweat Series will perform the complete, iconic “Rumours” album at Davenport’s Redstone Room on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, at 9 p.m.

The show will also include other Fleetwood Mac hits and tickets are $20 in advance ($25 day of the show), available HERE. All Sweat Productions is a River Music Experience program that brings members of the Quad Cities music community together to celebrate some of the greatest moments in music history. Each show features a different cast of musicians from a wide variety of genres and bands around the area.

Their last one was a Beatles tribute Aug. 7 at Schwiebert Park, Rock Island, which included the entire “Abbey Road” record. Some All Sweat shows will include full-on tribute acts complete with costume changes and makeup. Other performance ideas will feature hit albums in their entirety. Some shows will just be an attempt to keep the musical integrity of the band so we can all enjoy.

Rumours was an instant commercial success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide within just a month of its release. It won Album of the Year at the 1977 Grammy Awards. It has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Its original track list was “Second Hand News,” “Dreams,” “Never Going Back Again,” “Don’t Stop,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Songbird,” “The Chain,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “I Don’t Want to Know,” “Oh Daddy,” and “Gold Dust Woman.

In 2004, Rumours was remastered and reissued with the addition of “Silver Springs,” which had been excluded from the original, and a bonus CD of outtakes from the recording sessions. In 2003, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame In 2018, it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry, being deemed “culturally, historically, or artistically significant” by the Library of Congress. In 2020, Rumours was rated the seventh-greatest album of all time in Rolling Stone‘s list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”