Friday night, April 8, will be a very special one for LOVE Girls magazine.

It will hold a 10th Anniversary Gala, with LOVE Awards, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the QC Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Tickets are $25 each, available HERE.

LOVE Girls Magazine (which was launched in Rock Island) will celebrate 10 years and honor women and girls in the community for their accomplishments and leadership. Honorees have been nominated by family, friends, teachers, coaches and community leaders. Honorees are selected by executive board members.

The 2022 honorees are: Charlotte Boyer, Benise Nyambanguka, Sydney Adamson, Avilyn Moulton, Brianna Haney, Latasia Mueller, Ariana Williams, Amelia Rursch and Sgt. Dytanya Robinson. This celebration will include performances from Juno the Artist, Ashley Dean, Charlotte Boyer, Washington Junior High School Girls on Fire and other local youth.

JUNO the Artist (a Rock Island High School alum) has performed with many music icons, including Bruno Mars, Camillia Cabello, Lizzo and Keith Urban.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and light refreshments will be served during social hour. Awards are presented by community members and sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Guests attending the Love Awards can expect a social hour with purple carpet photos, interviews and music. LOVE Girls Magazine has 10 honorees this year, one for every year since the launch of the magazine.

Rock Island’s Riley Jones on a 2021 LOVE Girls cover.

The LOVE Girls mission is to build self-esteem and leadership skills in young women and girls by providing leadership opportunities and mentoring. LOVE Girls team members produce a podcast, hardcopy magazines, online articles and videos. LOVE Girls magazine also provides outreach into local schools.

For more information, visit their website.