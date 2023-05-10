A Davenport man was sentenced on Tuesday, May 9, to 130 months – just a little less than 11 years – in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers arrested Darion Lemont Thomas,

22, at a local hospital in September 2021 on outstanding state arrest warrants. At the time of his

arrest, Thomas, a Savage Life Boys gang member, had a loaded, stolen firearm in his

waistband and 66 ecstasy pills and marijuana in a backpack. Thomas knew he was prohibited

from possessing firearms due to his status as a felon, the release says.

Thomas’s cell phone and social media records revealed evidence of drug trafficking,

including his use of a minor to distribute drugs. The cell phone and social media records

also uncovered photos and videos of Thomas illegally possessing firearms, according to the release.

After his prison term, Thomas must also serve four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system, according to the release.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments investigated the case