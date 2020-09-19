Alleman student worries about paying for college after yardwork equipment is taken from his driveway

An Alleman High School student is in shock after he claims he had something stolen last night.

Security camera footage provided by student Sam Maynard shows a van pulling up in an alley near his driveway, a woman getting out of the car, and then returning with what Maynard says is his backpack blower. That equipment is part of the gear he uses to do yardwork for people in order to earn money to pay for his upcoming college tuition.

“It’s paying for my college,” said Maynard. “I plan to go to school but to do that I have to pay for all my living expenses plus tuition. When I saw the video I couldn’t help but get a little sad. I know they didn’t know what they were doing or who I was personally, but it still hurt.”

Local 4 News reached out to Moline Police Department for information on the incident. They say a theft report was filed on September 17 just before 4:30 PM.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Moline Police Department.