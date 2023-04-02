The Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees (QCAIR) will host its annual Citizenship Honors Dinner, according to a news release.

This event will feature four speakers who will share their inspiring stories of coming to the United States. Attendees can enjoy food from four Quad Cities restaurants. Free childcare will be provided for children under the age of 12, the release.

The event is free, but individuals will need to register in advance here. The event will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Center, 1411 N. Brady St., Davenport.

Sponsors include TBK Bank, Estes Construction, Ascentra Credit Union, A&J Construction, WVIK 90.3 and 105.7 FM, Quad Cities NPR.

QCAIR is a nonprofit organization that supports immigrants and refugees in the Quad Cities area. QCAIR provides educational, advocacy, and support services to help newcomers integrate into their new communities.