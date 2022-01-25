Alliance of Women Film Journalists announces best films of 2021

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the winners of the 2021 AWFJ EDA Awards.
In its 15th annual awards season, THE AWFJ presents EDA Awards in 25 categories divided into three sections, the BEST OF AWARDS, FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS AND EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS.
Nominees in each category are determined by AWFJ’ members who submit nominating ballots, a news release says. This season, there were 98 voting AWFJ members.
Linda Cook, of WHBF/ourquadcities.com, the Critics Choice Association and rottentomatoes.com, is a voting member.
Although the film industry was plagued by the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be a rather magnificent year for movies — especially for films made by and about women., the release says The Alliance of Women Film Journalists is delighted to note that last year’s crop of brilliant femme-helmed and femme-centric films are getting the awards recognition they deserve — as shown in our list of EDA Award winners, and in films and talent on our roster of nominees, as well as in awards presented by other film critics’ groups.
“We hope that the industry’s awards-presenting groups will honor women filmmakers, too. And we hope that this year will be as rich as last year in the proliferation of femme-helmed and femme centric films that will offer us the opportunity to honor them on AWFJ.org’s Movie of the Week and in our 2022 year end EDA Awards,” the release says.
And the 2021 EDA Award winners are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
- THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Director
- Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Screenplay, Original
- BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh
Best Screenplay, Adapted
- THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion
Best Documentary (tie)
- FLEE
- SUMMER OF SOUL
Best Animated Film (tie)
- ENCANTO
- THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINE
Best Actress
- Olivia Colman – THE LOST DAUGHTER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kirsten Dunst – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Kodi Smit-McFee – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director (tie)
- THE POWER OF THE DOG – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold
Best Cinematography
- THE POWER OF THE DOG – Ari Wegner
Best Editing
- THE POWER OF THE DOG – Peter Sciberras
Best Non-English-Language Film
- DRIVE MY CAR – Japan
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor WOMEN only, excluding women who’ve won the same category in the Best of Awards.
Best Woman Director
- Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Woman Screenwriter
- Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Animated Female
- Mirabel in ENCANTO, Stephanie Beatriz
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
- Emilia Jones – CODA
Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry
- Maya Cade – Creation of the Black Cinema Archive
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for defying agism.
- Dame Judi Dench – BELFAST
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
- NO TIME TO DIE – Daniel Craig (53) and Lea Seydoux (36)
She Deserves A New Agent Award
- Melissa McCarthy – THE STARLING
Most Daring Performance Award
- Agatha Rouselle – TITANE
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
- SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
- Producers and crew of RUST for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.