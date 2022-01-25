Alliance of Women Film Journalists announces best films of 2021

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog.” Film at Lincoln Center announced the lineup to the 59th New York Film Festival on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The NYFF will include virtual events and some outdoor screenings, but forgo virtual screenings. (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the winners of the 2021 AWFJ EDA Awards.

In its 15th annual awards season, THE AWFJ presents EDA Awards in 25 categories divided into three sections, the BEST OF AWARDS, FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS AND EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS.

Nominees in each category are determined by AWFJ’ members who submit nominating ballots, a news release says. This season, there were 98 voting AWFJ members.

Linda Cook, of WHBF/ourquadcities.com, the Critics Choice Association and rottentomatoes.com, is a voting member.

Although the film industry was plagued by the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be a rather magnificent year for movies — especially for films made by and about women., the release says The Alliance of Women Film Journalists is delighted to note that last year’s crop of brilliant femme-helmed and femme-centric films are getting the awards recognition they deserve — as shown in our list of EDA Award winners, and in films and talent on our roster of nominees, as well as in awards presented by other film critics’ groups.

“We hope that the industry’s awards-presenting groups will honor women filmmakers, too. And we hope that this year will be as rich as last year in the proliferation of femme-helmed and femme centric films that will offer us the opportunity to honor them on AWFJ.org’s Movie of the Week and in our 2022 year end EDA Awards,” the release says.

And the 2021 EDA Award winners are:



AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director

Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Screenplay, Original

BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion

Best Documentary (tie)

FLEE

SUMMER OF SOUL

Best Animated Film (tie)

ENCANTO

THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINE

Best Actress

Olivia Colman – THE LOST DAUGHTER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kirsten Dunst – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kodi Smit-McFee – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director (tie)

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Ari Wegner

Best Editing

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Peter Sciberras

Best Non-English-Language Film

DRIVE MY CAR – Japan

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor WOMEN only, excluding women who’ve won the same category in the Best of Awards.

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Animated Female

Mirabel in ENCANTO, Stephanie Beatriz

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Emilia Jones – CODA

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Maya Cade – Creation of the Black Cinema Archive

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying agism.

Dame Judi Dench – BELFAST

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

NO TIME TO DIE – Daniel Craig (53) and Lea Seydoux (36)

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Melissa McCarthy – THE STARLING

Most Daring Performance Award

Agatha Rouselle – TITANE

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award