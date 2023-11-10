Customers of Alliant Energy could see their electric and gas bills go up next year.

The company filed a petition with the Iowa Utilities Board in October asking to raise prices on electric services by 16% and 5% for gas customers. Alliant representatives say part of the reason is in a response to work needed to keep service running in severe weather, and the company plans to move cables underground.

Those potential rate changes won’t happen until a decision is made by the Iowa Utilities Board, and the changes are expected to take place in October of 2024.