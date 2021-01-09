Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list

Alliant Energy has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, a news release says.

The list, which spans 14 industries, recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said John Larsen, chairman, President and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Guided by our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities, we are generating cleaner energy while ensuring it’s affordable, safe and reliable. We act today for a better tomorrow.”

To see the complete list, visit newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2021.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.