Keep Muscatine Beautiful and The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Muscatine have joined forces for the Almost Fiesta Fest on Thursday, June 22 from 5-8 p.m. on the riverfront. Everyone is invited to this fun, family friendly evening.

Chicago-based band Tino & the Latin Swing Factor will bring the live music while food trucks will serve up local tacos and the beverage tent will quench everyone’s thirst. There will be crafts for the kids, piñatas and a photobooth with Lucha Libre wrestler Latin Thunder.

For more information, visit the Keep Muscatine Beautiful Facebook page. For more information about LULAC, click here.