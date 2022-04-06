The Quad City Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will celebrate 45 years of existence this year at a gala to raise scholarship money for emerging leaders in the minority community.

Twin Torch Productions, Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will present the Black & Gold Gala on Saturday, May 14, at the RiverCenter,136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

A social hour will be 6 p.m. with dinner and program at 7 p.m. The formal event will include dinner, music and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 per seat, with $400 for tables of eight.

Proceeds will benefit local scholarships, mentorship and service programs.

History of Alphi Phi Alpha

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is the first intercollegiate historically Black fraternity. It was initially a literary and social studies club organized in the 1905-1906 school year at Cornell University but later evolved into a fraternity with a founding date of Dec. 4, 1906, a news release says.

Alpha Phi Alpha has long stood at the forefront of the Black community’s fight for civil rights through leaders such as W.E.B. DuBois, Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., Edward Brooke, Martin Luther King, Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Andrew Young, William Gray, Paul Robeson, and many others. True to its form as the “first of firsts,” Alpha Phi Alpha has been interracial since 1945, the release says.

The local chapter, Mu Chi Lambda Chapter, formed in 1977. The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter objective is to promote, stimulate and encourage youth, and directly assist programs to uplift and develop citizens in the Quad City communities, the release says.

The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter actively supports a father and son breakfast, engineering orientation for high school seniors, Dr. Martin Luther King Center day activities, Rock Island Arsenal Ethnic Food Fest, voter registration drive, Quad City Youth Against Drug Rally, and provides scholarship funds to support vocational, undergraduate and graduate students on non-fraternity members and tutoring program.

It is the chapter’s belief that the future of any people in the American Dream depends highly on quality education. Based on this concern, Mu Chi Lambda Chapter has established a college scholarship fund that has been used to assist several local students in acquiring post-high school education, the release says.

Mu Chi Lambda Chapter has invested more than $30,000 and providing scholarships to more than 38 young people from the Quad Cities area to attend college. In addition to scholarships, the fraternity supports the community through various activities to include donating more than $30,000 to the March of Dimes, providing more than 35,000 community service hours to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and mentoring at-risk youth.