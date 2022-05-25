The Alter Building in downtown Bettendorf and its tenants will honor active military members and veterans as part of Zip Code Day on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the building’s East parking lot. Members of the public can watch flag-folding ceremonies and enjoy music, vendor booths, heavy equipment and military vehicle displays, prizes, giveaways and free coffee and breakfast. There will be a brief program featuring Bettendorf Alderman Greg Adamson, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, Seal Family Legacy, Mindy Smith (Elizabeth Dole Foundation Iowa Fellow), Vietnam Veterans of America #669 and VFW Post 9128. Entertainment will be provided by bagpiper Derek Grant and The Chord Busters.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. The Alter Building is located at 2117 State Street in Bettendorf.