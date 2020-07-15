Alternating Currents, Be Downtown both canceled

The Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) announced that Alternating Currents, originally scheduled for August 27 – 30, 2020, has been canceled.

“In order to keep Quad Citizens and visitors safe, we felt it best to cancel events that included large gatherings downtown,” stated Kyle Carter, Executive Director of DDP. “We will continue to support our downtown businesses as we have throughout the pandemic with promotions that encourage people to eat, drink, shop and explore downtown within public health guidelines.”

Also, the Downtown Bettendorf Oganization’s (DBO) Be Downtown event, originally rescheduled from June to coincide with Alternating Currents, has been canceled as well.

“The Downtown Bettendorf Organization is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month,” stated Ryan Jantzi, Director of DBO. “Although we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to host Be Downtown this year, we are able to support our downtown businesses in other ways including new streetscape improvements and our new promotions committee will develop a marketing campaign to promote downtown businesses.”

Both the DDP and DBO are divisions of the Quad Cities Chamber.