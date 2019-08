Music… film… comedy… and art.

They all come together in downtown Davenport this week for Alternating Currents.

It will showcase more than 100 performances, film screenings and art-related events across 16 venues

Jason Gilliand is the director of events with the Downtown Davenport Partnershp.

He joined Local 4 News at 5 on Tuesday to talk about it.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.