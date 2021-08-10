Alternating Currents festival expands venues

This year’s Alternating Currents festival will expand its reach to a variety of venues in Davenport, Rock Island and Moline.

Alternating Currents, scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 19-22, is a collaborative festival taking place at more than 30 venues across our Quad Cities downtowns, including 25 locations in downtown Davenport. The event will showcase more than 120 live performances including musical acts, film screenings, comedy and art-related events. More than 60 national and regional acts will perform over the four-day festival.

Now in its fourth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across our region’s creative community.

All Alternating Currents performances are free. Visitors are encouraged to travel from one venue to the next — easily identifiable by yellow Alternating Currents venue signage. New this year, complimentary pedi-cab rides will be offered to help transport festival goers from one venue to the next.

The festival has a variety of indoor and outdoor venues with space to keep a safe distance.

In downtown Davenport, 25 venues will host music, film, comedy and art experiences. The venues include:

Armored Gardens

City Church

Devon’s Complaint Department

Davenport Public Library

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) Urban Campus

Figge Art Museum

Front Street Pub and Eatery

Front Street Brewery & Taproom

Kaiserslautern Square

Kilkenny’s Pub

LeClaire Park

Lopiez

Mac’s Tavern

Main St. Landing

Mockingbird on Main

Modern Woodmen Park

Raccoon Motel

Radisson Quad-City Plaza

RiverCenter (Crafty Cat: The Quad Cities’ Indie Art Fest)

River Music Experience Courtyard

Ragged Records

Ruby’s

Skybridge

StompBox Brewing

UP Skybar at The Current Hotel

Downtown Rock Island, which joins the festival for the first time, will host events at these venues:

The Circa 21 Speakeasy

Holiday Inn Rock Island

Quad City Arts

Rock Island Brewing Company

Rozz Tox

The Spot

In addition, Moline’s Bass Street Landing joins the venue line-up for this year’s Alternating Currents.

Festival-goers who download Alternating Currents’ new app will have access to a complete schedule of events as well as a map of the downtown venues. To download the app, visit here.

GreenState Credit Union and the Regional Development Authority (RDA) will present the festival..