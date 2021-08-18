Alternating Currents: Music, film and art across QC downtowns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic stopped many people from getting out and enjoying what the Quad Cities has to offer. 

This weekend is a perfect chance for anyone looking for a night out on the town. 

Jason Gilliland with the Downtown Davenport Partnership joined Local 4 News at 4 on Tuesday to talk to us about Alternating Currents. 

Now in its fourth year, it will be held from Thursday to Sunday, showcasing 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events.

Click here for more information and watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories