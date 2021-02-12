Alternatives for the Older Adult is now vaccine support center

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Alternatives for the Older Adult will be a COVID-19 vaccine support center beginning Monday., a news release says.

On Monday, Alternatives will begin taking calls from adults 65 and older who do not have the ability to register online for the vaccine. The Alternatives’ Vaccine Support Center will provide answers to questions, help book appointments if available, and/or add names to waiting lists to be registered when appointments are available.

The Rock Island County Health Department plans to designate some vaccine slots for these individuals each week.

Funding from the Quad Cities Community Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund and The Moline Foundation have helped make the support center and toll-free number possible.

The toll-free number for the center is 1-833-382-1314. The number will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Alternatives will work with area human-service agencies to broaden the support to targeted neighborhoods and communities, working with the Quad Cities Open Network, (of more than 80 partner agencies) for a centralized system to collect information and get as many people registered as soon as appointments become available.

Lines may be busy, particularly in the first couple of weeks of operation. Callers may be placed on a waiting list for the vaccine.