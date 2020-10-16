Although Davenport FEMA center is closed, help still is available

Although the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closed Friday in Davenport, help still is available for survivors of the August derecho.
Survivors do not have to visit a center to register or submit documents to FEMA. Applicants may register in the following ways online at DisasterAssistance.gov., download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days per week, a news release says. Multilingual operators are available.
Survivors in Clinton and Scott counties have until Nov. 2 to register for disaster assistance.
Documents also may be submitted by mail to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055, by fax at 800-827-8112 or with a FEMA online account, which can be established at DisasterAssistance.gov.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply, visit https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. People also may call 800-659-2955 or email FOCWAssistance@sba.gov. Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals who use TTY may call 800-877-8339.