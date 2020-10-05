Alzheimer’s Association invites participants to walk in small groups, as individuals, in annual event

The Alzheimer’s Association invites Quad-City-area residents to join in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 10.

This year, instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community, a news release says.

Money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports research, programs and resources for Iowans affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Jill Madsen, development specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together.”

“Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe,” she said.

More than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are more than 296,000 people living with the disease and 723,000 caregivers.

To register and for more information, go to act.alz.org/QCWalk

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk.