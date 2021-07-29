Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Walk to End Alzheimer’s event back this year

The fight to help end Alzheimer’s is an ongoing one and this fall there are two opportunities to do your part with the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event returning this year.

The event will kick-off with an opening ceremony which will include the associations signature Promise Garden ceremony to honor loved ones and connection to the cause.

The Quad Cities Walk is on October 2 at the TaxSlayer Center, the Clinton Walk is on September 18 at NelsonCorp Field and the Burlington Walk is on October 9 at Westland Mall.

Funds raised through the event will be used locally for care and support resources for those living with the disease as well as their families, caregivers and anyone looking for information about the disease.

Walk manger of the Alzheimer’s Association, Megan Olsen, said the walk will also help host education programs around many topics like the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia-related behavior, communication strategies and more.

“We offer local support groups for caregivers to connect with other caregivers to find support, exchange ideas and solutions to problems they may encounter with their loved one and it helps them feel like they’re not alone in their journey,” said Olsen.

For more information to get started with a local walk go here. You can also reach out to the local Quad Cities office at 563-293-8056.