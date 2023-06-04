The Muscatine Amateur Radio Club and Muscatine County ARES Team will host a Field Day on the weekend of June 23-24 at the Old Barn in Muscatine.

Field Day is an annual event on the last weekend in June when amateur radio operators try to make contacts from locations outside of their norm. Typically, operators make contacts from their homes or cars. Field Day gives operators the opportunity to make contacts from remote areas, a news release says.

This is a demonstration about what might occur in the event of disasters, when normal communications fail. It’s also an opportunity for the public to get involved and find out more about

For more information, visit the Muscatine Amateur Radio Club/Muscatine County ARES here and Field Day here.