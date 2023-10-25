Amazon hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Quad Cities’ facility.

Local officials got a tour of the new facility in Davenport. The distribution center covers 2.3 million square feet on six floors. The building will operate as a cross dock facility for the rest of the year. New products from vendors will be sent to other Amazon facilities to pick, pack and ship to customers.

Amazon plans to celebrate the grand opening of the facility in the first quarter of 2024 and plans to add a thousand employees the first year.