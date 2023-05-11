A long-awaited Amazon fulfillment center in northwest Davenport will employ 1,000 people when it opens this August.

Hourly wages start at $16 per hour and the e-commerce behemoth expects to start hiring this summer for the 640,000-square-foot plant off I-80 and Northwest Boulevard.

The new 640,000-square-foot Amazon order fulfillment plant will hire 1,000 workers and open in August 2023 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

“As part of our role as an economic development organization, the Quad Cities Chamber is continuing to work with Amazon as they prepare to open their facility in the Quad Cities,” said Tami Petsche, Vice President, Business & Economic Growth for the QC Chamber.

“Amazon plans to open in August with the goal of hiring 1,000 employees. The Chamber recently helped facilitate a meeting with different workforce partners, including state workforce agencies and higher educational institutions in the region to provide an update on the positions they will be hiring at the Davenport facility.” Petsche said.

Amazon plans to hire 1,000 people for the Davenport plant, at wages starting at $16 an hour.

Amazon’s new robotic fulfillment center (originally planned to open in 2022) is the largest economic development project in QC history. When the 640,000-square-foot center opens, it will spread across 158 acres at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center (off Northwest Boulevard and I-80).

Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items such as books, toys, electronics and other household items. Job descriptions can be found at aboutamazon.com.

“The City of Davenport is excited to welcome Amazon to the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in announcing the project in July 2021. “Their investment in our community shows that Davenport is the ideal place for companies to locate and grow businesses. We look forward to this project adding to the vibrancy of our local economy.”