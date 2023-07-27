The Iowa Department of Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing Burlington teen.

Caydence Jane Robert, 14, is a white female, 5′, 120 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and shorts. Neither information about a suspected abductor nor vehicle is known.

An Amber Alert has been issues for Caydence Jane Roberts, 14, of Burlington. (Iowa Department of Safety)

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Caydence Jane Robert, please call Det. Jacobsen at the Burlington Police Department at (319) 671-7001. This case is under the authority of the Iowa Department of Safety, agency case #P23-09679. For more information, click here.