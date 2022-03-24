The Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship helped Briana Morales earn the St. Ambrose University Bachelor of Arts in Teaching degree.

She’s used that to show hundreds of students — in one of the poorest school districts in America — that there is a path forward. Morales, a 2015 St. Ambrose alum, will share her appreciation and discuss the value of the minority scholarship program as keynote speaker at the annual Freeman Pollard Minority Fundraising Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 29.

The event will be held at Rogalski Hall on the SAU campus, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport, returning this year after a two-year absence. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s postponement in the spring of 2020. A virtual gathering was held last year.

Ryan Saddler ’95, ’06 MEd, the University’s Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said Morales is a tremendous example of embracing an opportunity and paying it forward, according to a Thursday Ambrose release.

Ryan Saddler — SAU’s Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — is board chair for the Friends of MLK, Inc.

“Briana’s passion for her work with severely underserved minority students in East St. Louis, Illinois, is a testament to her heart,” Saddler said. “She is a living example of God’s love, and of Ambrosian lessons in action.”

Morales has taught English in the East St. Louis School District 189 since 2018. She currently teaches 11th and 12th grade English in the Gordon Bush Alternative Center, a pilot school for competency-based education.

Morales’ work is challenging but rewarding, the release sas.

“All kids want to feel as if they are seen and heard and that they belong,” she said. “And as a teacher, you have a huge opportunity to do that, to be what they need. That is what St. Ambrose taught me.”

Working toward doctorate at Illinois

The hard-working student from Hoffman Estates, Ill., completed her Master of Education degree from the American College of Education in 2020, and currently is working toward a Doctor of Education in Policy, Organization, and Leadership from the University of Illinois.

Her doctoral studies, and her passion, are focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in school rooms across the country.

This year, she also is serving as a Senior Policy Fellow with Teach Plus.

Teach Plus offers young educators incentives to make the classroom a career, primarily in urban centers with lower income students with greater needs and challenges.

“Last year, I was nominated as Teach Plus Policy Fellow of the year and created a diversity, equity, and inclusion professional development provider evaluation tool for school districts in Illinois, to make the biggest anti-racist and anti-biased impact,” Morales said. “This year, my working group advocated for funding for training around the culturally-responsive teaching.

“This research will conclude with a statewide report with policy recommendations for colleges and universities to better prepare teachers to give future students more equitable and culturally sustaining experiences in schools,” she said.

Ultimately, Morales said, “My goal is to open a residential community school where students can live, learn, and receive wraparound services that meet their needs in ways that traditional public schools cannot.”

Morales’ keynote address will follow presentations by SAU students and alumni, who will discuss the impact of the Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship on their student experience.

Over 1,000 students helped by Pollard scholarship

Since 1988, the Freeman Pollard Minority Scholarship has helped hundreds of Ambrosians achieve their dream of a college education. More than 1,000 students have been recipients of Freeman Pollard Scholarships.

Freeman Pollard, SAU professor of political science emeritus, was the university’s first African-American professor and died in 2004.

The annual breakfast brings together students and their benefactors and helps the SAU Diversity Work Group continue to push toward its goal of fully endowing the scholarship.

The breakfast is complimentary. Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Kris Burt at 563-333-6268 or burtkrisk@sau.edu for reservations.