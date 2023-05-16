Saturday, May 20, 2023 will be a very big day for St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

Not only is the private Catholic institution holding its commencement ceremonies at Vibrant Arena in Moline, the school is hosting its annual Wine Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. under the towering oak trees along Locust Street on SAU’s campus.

Women enjoying the 2022 Wine Festival, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

You can sip your way through a spectacular assortment of 120 wines from around the world and enjoy culinary highlights from a number of Quad-City restaurants, according to a Tuesday SAU release. Last year, St. Ambrose welcomed The Phoenix, Antonella’s II, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Flaherty Irish Candy Company, QC Pancake House, Tantra Asian Bistro/Sriracha Thai Bistro and Oyster Bar, and Waterfront Deli as featured restaurants.

The festival vintner, Dimitri Papageorgiou, offers his years of experience in the wine industry to assemble an impressive assortment of wines from California to Germany to New Zealand. The Wine Festival wine tasting has earned the reputation as a premier QC event and draws nearly 1,000 people to campus annually to support student scholarships.

Through the generous support of the community, alumni, and donors, SAU has raised $1.7 million in the event’s 21-year history. Those dollars support driven, dedicated, and creative students as they chart their own path.

This year’s Wine Festival will be Saturday, May 20 on campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person in advance.

For more information about this and other Wine Festival events or to purchase tickets, visit the event website HERE.

Commencement activities

On Saturday, St. Ambrose will hold the graduate and doctoral hooding ceremony at 9 a.m. at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, with the undergraduate ceremony starting at 1 p.m. The commencement ceremonies will celebrate over 400 students earning a bachelor’s degree and 140 students earning master’s degrees and doctoral degrees from St. Ambrose.

A posthumous degree will be awarded Saturday to Patrick Torrey, an SAU senior basketball player who died unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2022.

A posthumous degree will be awarded to Patrick Torrey during the 1 p.m. ceremony and two honorary degrees will be awarded to both keynote speakers Lisa Killinger, D.C., and Jabari Woods ’02, ’05 (view speaker announcement and bios here).

Torrey, a 22-year-old senior and SAU basketball player, died on Nov. 19, 2022.

A link to live stream video for both ceremonies will be available on Saturday at www.sau.edu and more information can be found at sau.edu/commencement.