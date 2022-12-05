The St. Ambrose University College of Health and Human Services will host a virtual open house on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for students interested in learning more about graduate school.

The two-hour event will feature representatives from four graduate programs within the college, including the occupational therapy doctoral program as well as the public health, social work and speech-language pathology master’s programs.

St. Ambrose offers a master’s in speech language pathology among its graduate programs.

“We pride ourselves on academic excellence and on our commitment to community-based service learning,” Lynn Kilburg, Interim Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, said in a Monday release. “Our innovative curriculum, internships and fieldwork give students the hands-on experience and industry awareness necessary to become both recognized leaders in their fields and advocates for social justice in their communities.”

St. Ambrose offers a range of accredited undergraduate and graduate health and human services programs centered around interprofessional education, social justice and person-centered care. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students interested in attending the virtual open house are encouraged to visit this page to pre-register. Potential candidates may also request an individual meeting with a program representative. To learn more about earning a degree or certification from St. Ambrose University, visit the school website.