An ambulance was reportedly involved in a crash with a car about 8 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Emergency responders were at the scene where a tow truck arrived shortly afterward. We do not know details of the crash.

Emergency responders cleaned up debris from a car with severe damage. Nearby, an ambulance had visible damage on its side.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.