An ambulance that saved lives in the Quad Cities for six years is now helping people in Ukraine.

Genesis donated an ambulance to U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine in December.

It was going to be retired when the director of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine asked for donations.

Genesis Ambulance Service Director Adam Haut expects the equipment to be a big help to Ukraine.

“From everything I’ve been able to gather from feedback that we’ve received is it is definitely a step up,” Haut said. “In fact … they’re so unused to an automatic transmission that they were having issues even just with with the gear shift or putting it in gear and so it is absolutely a huge advantage compared to what they’ve historically had when it comes to an ambulance.”

The Genesis ambulance is among three emergency vehicles delivered to Kyiv.