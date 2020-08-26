Ambulance one of multiple vehicles destroyed in three separate accidents on East Kimberly Road

An ambulance getting towed away at the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue, the aftermath of one of three separate accidents to occur in under an hour Wednesday evening in Davenport. (OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of three separate vehicle crashes in under an hour Wednesday evening in Davenport.

All three accidents happened on East Kimberly Road.

Crews responded to the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue, near Walgreens, before 5 p.m. for a multi-vehicle accident.

In a photo taken by Local 4’s Ryan Risky, it appears the front of a dark-colored sedan was smashed in, with the roof bent and bumper detached from the vehicle.

The front of a dark-colored sedan destroyed after a vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue before 5 p.m. Wednesday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

There is no word yet on the cause, or if any injuries were sustained.

Near the same intersection, also before 5 p.m., Local 4 spotted an ambulance being towed away.

There is no word yet on whether a patient was inside the vehicle during the time of the accident.

Moments later, a third accident occurred at the Northgate Hy-Vee entrance, where a red car was seen being towed away.

A red sedan was towed away in connection with a third accident involving a silver sedan that happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Northgate Hy-Vee entrance on East Kimberly Road in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4’s Ryan Risky said a portion of the area was closed and then reopened once the red car was towed.

He reports significant damage was done to both vehicles.

We’re still working to find out if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.