Ameren decreases 2021 rates

Ameren Illinois residential customers will pay less for electric delivery service in 2021. Under the plan approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), the typical Ameren Illinois residential customer will save about $12 per year on the delivery portion of their electric bill beginning in Jan 2021, a news release says.

That’s about $48.7 million overall reduction in revenue, which represents the third consecutive rate decrease for Ameren Illinois customers and the seventh overall rate decrease since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (EIMA) – or Smart Grid Bill – was passed in 2011. Customers who receive their energy supply from Ameren Illinois will pay 2.4 % less each month for energy next year than they did 10 years ago. The Ameren Illinois residential rate is 21% lower than the national average.

“Under performance-based ratemaking, Ameren Illinois is constructing a smarter electric infrastructure, reducing the number and duration of outages and keeping customer rates stable,” said Richard Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “As the electric grid continues to evolve, we must continue to make strategic investments to strengthen our system. Having a transparent and fair cost-recovery mechanism in place is allowing us to do just that while providing real and tangible benefits to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Since the company began implementing its modernization action plan, 1.2 million smart meters have been installed, power poles and wires have been strengthened, and more delivery infrastructure is being placed underground. These improvements, along with new outage detection technology, have resulted in a 20 % improvement in system reliability.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Illinois has provided bill-payment assistance, extended payment agreements and other support to help customers navigate through these difficult times. Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 should contact Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 or visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery to learn about their options.

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers in Illinois.