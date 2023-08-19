Ameren Illinois donated $15,000 and provided energy savings incentives to help a rural community re-open a grocery store and give residents access to sustainable, local food options closer to home, a news release says.

The support was provided to Cornerstone Community Wellness, a nonprofit organization that launched a fundraising effort to acquire and remodel the Royal Super Mart building in Sheffield, Illinois.

Karly Combest and Adam Crank from Ameren Illinois join Elizabeth Pratt, Patty Gould, Amanda Fox and Ethan Ainley at the Royal Super Mart soft opening. (Ameren Illinois)

Data suggests Sheffield residents spend about $2.5 million annually on groceries, the release says. Without a local store, community members would have to travel more than 10 miles for fresh food. The newly reopened store offers key-card access, healthy prepared meals, and collaboration with local producers.

“Our core mission is to improve individual well-being, and that starts with a healthy community,”

said Elizabeth Pratt, executive director of Cornerstone Community Wellness. “We saw an

opportunity to continue the legacy of Royal Super Mart and re-imagine all the ways a rural grocery store can survive and thrive.”

The Ameren funds were made available through the Ameren Cares program, which connects the

company with the communities it serves through charitable giving and volunteering. In all,

Cornerstone Community Wellness has raised more than $500,000 for the grocery store project.

“Thanks to Ameren Illinois, we obtained a new point of sale system and made other technology

upgrades to the store,” continued Pratt. “We also utilized their program incentives to install energy efficient lighting and a new HVAC system.”

“Rural communities like Sheffield are the fabric of Downstate Illinois,” said Brian Brackney,

regional director of electric operations for Ameren Illinois. “I can’t think of a better way to keep

our region strong than by supporting an effort like this one. Elizabeth and her team deserve a lot

of credit for developing innovative approach to improve the health and quality of life in their

hometown.”

