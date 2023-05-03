Ameren Illinois and its employees donated nearly $1.3 million to 24 United Way organizations throughout its service territory, according to a news release. Several of these organizations are in the Quad Cities region.

For more than 30 years, Ameren has supported the United Way. A chapter benefiting from these donations is United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois which serves Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, DeWitt, and Shelby Counties.

“We are beyond grateful for the $147,000 contribution from Ameren Illinois and for its employees who continue to support the United Way,” said Debbie Bogle, president, United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. “These funds will allow us to continue to help improve the lives of those in our community through youth education, adult employability programs, health and trauma programs and essential services.”

Ameren Illinois has been a long-time partner and contributor to the United Way, which supports hundreds of causes to help communities across Illinois including providing immediate basic needs and many youth programs.

“At Ameren Illinois we are committed to empowering the communities we share by giving back to the places we call home,” said Patrick Smith, senior vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois. “The United Way is focused on helping our youth and families build a quality life and we are proud to support their efforts.”

While the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged more than $250,000 to support the company’s 2022 United Way employee campaign.

United Way organizations in Ameren Illinois service territory include: Bureau County United Way, Heart of Illinois United Way, Kewanee Area United Way, McDonough County United Way, Prairieland United Way Inc., United Way for Spoon River Country, United Way of Adams County Inc., United Way of Central Illinois, United Way of Champaign County, United Way of Christian County, United Way of Coles County Inc., United Way of Danville Area Inc., United Way of Decatur and Mid Illinois, United Way of Eastern Lasalle County Inc., United Way of Effingham County, United Way of Greater Beardstown, United Way of Great St. Louis Inc., United Way of Illinois Valley Inc., United Way of Knox County Inc., United Way of McLean County, United Way of South Central Illinois, United Way of Southern Illinois, and Warren County United Way Inc.

For more information on United Way, visit here.