The lower boat launch and the parking area downriver from the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park in Muscatine will be closed to the public starting at noon Saturday, a news release says. The area will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday.

American Countess (photo by Steve J. Crile)

The American Countess will dock at the lower boat launch Saturday night. Tour buses will take passengers to points of interest in Muscatine on Sunday morning. The vessel will depart shortly after noon on Sunday.

This will be the first of three stops by ships from American Queen Voyages. The other two stops will occur on July 30 and on Sept. 15, the release says.

The upper boat launch will remain open, as well as the parking areas upriver of the Iowa Avenue entrance.