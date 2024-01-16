A new grant is helping Bethany for Children and Families provide dental care to hundreds of at-risk kids.

The group recently received a grant from the American Dental Association that will provide dental kids to over 400 at-risk children, including:

children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste

oral health education cards

goody bags

sealant

gloves

masks

fluoride varnish

prophy angles

prophy paste

plastic cups

gauge sponges

Bethany expects to receive these supplies later this month and hopes to serve as many as 1,000 kids between January and May of this year. The donation supports Bethany’s Give Kids a Smile Mobile Dental Program, which provides exams and preventative care to children who do not have access to oral health care. A mobile dental bus travels to schools throughout Iowa and Illinois, providing care from licensed dental staff members. Permission forms can be found at the child’s school nurse’s office.

