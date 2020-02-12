American Doll & Toy Museum holds ribbon cutting

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms cut the ribbon at the American Doll & Toy Museum. Photo by Bryan Bobb

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms cut the ribbon at the American Doll & Toy Museum Wednesday.

The museum has a collection featuring doll of all types, toys, Star Wars items, board games, action figures, cars, comics, and tanks.

Collections in the museum belong to Dr. Ellen Tsagaris, Rock Island native and owner of the museum. According to the museum, these are the personal property of Dr. Tsagaris which represents all seven countries and reflect her family’s love of travel.

There is also a gift shop in the museum that offers items like museum logo, small dolls and antique items, craft bags, seasonal items, books, vintage figurines and toys, small trucks and action figures.

The museum is open Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Visitors can also schedule special appointments.

For more information, visit http://dollmusem.blogspot.com/