The American Duchess will stop in Muscatine tonight, at Riverside Park, between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The cruise ship formerly docked on the Bettendorf riverfront will make an unusual stop in Muscatine tonight.

The American Duchess will make a trial port stop in Muscatine, in front of the Pearl City Station in Riverside Park between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. The exact time will be determined by the traffic on the river and the river itself, according to a city release Tuesday.

“We encourage everyone to come out and welcome the American Duchess to Muscatine,” Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark said. “This is something that we have worked a long time for and we are confident that the test will be successful and Muscatine will be added to the list of stops for these river cruises.”

The cruise ship will be in Muscatine for about a half-hour before returning to cruising the Mississippi River.

If successful, Muscatine could be added to future stops for the Duchess or one of her sister ships owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, the release said.

On August 14, 2017, the American Duchess was christened with a bottle of bourbon at the waterfront in New Orleans. The Duchess features some of the largest accommodations on the river, with rooms ranging from 150-630 square feet. She holds up to 166 guests.

Before she became the American Duchess, she was originally designed and built for Isle of Capri Casinos and was harbored in Bettendorf. On Oct. 16, 2016, Bettendorf locals gathered on the Mississippi River levee to bid their farewell to the 21-year-old casino boat.