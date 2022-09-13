American Legion Post 26 honored the Davenport Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year in a ceremony held at the American Legion Post in Davenport on Monday, September 12. Police Chief Jeffery Bladel and Fire Chief Mike Carlsten were on hand to present the awards.

District Chief Tyler Schmidt, Engineer Ben Weinstein and Firefighter Will Schorg were honored as Firefighters of the Year. The team carried out a Mississippi River rescue of a contractor who fallen into the water on April 29. They were dispatched from Station 5 on Telegraph Road with their boat to rescue the contractor who had fallen into the water near Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. They launched the boat, located and pulled the victim inside the rescue boat, applied first aid and got the victim to shore where he was taken by waiting ambulance crews for medical evaluation at a local hospital. Thanks to the team’s quick work, the victim suffered no permanent harm.

Officer Michael Catton was honored as the Officer of the Year. On June 8 of this year, Catton, a three year veteran of the police department, responded to a call of a suspicious person behind the Casey’s on W. 53rd Street. After an initial conversation, the suspect was identified as someone with outstanding arrest warrants. When he was told he would be placed under arrest, the man ran away, pulled a gun out of his pants and fired at Catton. Because there was a threat to his life, Catton returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who had previously told people that he would rather commit “suicide by cop” than face arrest and imprisonment.