American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Mayor Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting.

Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around 8 a.m. and the ceremony is expected to take place at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

River Heritage Park is located at 615 E River Drive in Davenport.

The Mississippi River is an economic development engine and a crucial recreational asset in the Quad Cities. The river cruise industry directly activates our riverfront through American Cruise Lines (ACL), American Queen Voyages (AQV), Celebration River Cruises, Riverboat Twilight, Channel Cat Water Taxis, and, for the first time this year, Viking Cruise Line’s new Viking Mississippi cruises. They all continually showcase our regional destination’s global asset—the Mississippi River.

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), will welcome its first cruise line visit of the season when ACL’s American Melody docks at River Heritage Park in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The American Melody made its maiden voyage last year.

The Mississippi River is the common thread connecting the Quad Cities. It has been one of the region’s most valuable assets throughout history. Passengers go on tours visiting our attractions and gain authentic experiences while they are here. Visits from national cruise line companies are an excellent opportunity for people to experience the Quad Cities first-hand and a way to share the remarkable story of the Quad Cities. These visits are a critical economic driver as hundreds of passengers disembark in the QC during each stop.

“We are thrilled about the upcoming cruise season and the positive impact it delivers for the region, said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “This is a vitally important industry for tourism, our visitor economy, and how we amplify and activate the incredible story of the Mississippi River. This year will be unique for us as Viking embarks on its maiden voyage beginning in August on the Mississippi. We are fortunate to have so many wonderful partners, such as ACL, AQV, Celebration, Riverboat Twilight, and the Channel Cat. They each do a phenomenal job of creating authentic experiences for their customers. We look forward to helping them leverage the best of what the Quad Cities offers.”

The AQV will make its first stop in the Quad Cities on Friday, July 15, when the American Countess docks at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf. The American Countess also docked in the QC for the first time last year.

Vikings’ new Mississippi cruises make their maiden voyage on the Mississippi River in August. Its first stop in Davenport at River Heritage Park will be on Tuesday, August 16. Adding Viking’s globally-recognized brand to the cruise lines sailing on the Mississippi is important to the visibility of the Quad Cities regional destination.

More than 50 stops from national cruise lines will be welcomed to the Quad Cities this year. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until early November. The river cruise schedule is subject to change at any time. Please note: There are no public tours given of the vessels.

QC River Cruising History

The Gordon C. Greene was the first tourist boat that made shore stops in the Quad Cities from the 1940s to 1951. The Delta Queen began her Mississippi River system cruises in 1948. Rock Island was a regular shore stop starting in 1955, and the shore stops moved to Davenport’s Oneida St. in 1973. The Delta Queen continued to make shore stops in Davenport until her final season in 2008. In June 1979, the Mississippi Queen began to make Davenport shore stops until her last season in 2006. In 1996, the American Queen started her shore stops in the Quad Cities and continues to cruise to this day. The American Cruise Lines began cruising in 2000.

About Visit Quad Cities

Founded in 1990, Visit Quad Cities is the official Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for the region.

