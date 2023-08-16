Hoan Do, an award-winning speaker, author, and city finalist in NBC’s hit show, “American Ninja Warrior,” will present “Turning Obstacles into Opportunities” at Scott Community College’s Belmont Campus on Aug. 23, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Student Life Center.

Do will share practical strategies to develop resilience and mental strength. He takes abstract life lessons and makes them real through creative metaphors and analogies, likening attitude adjustments to “changing the playlist.”

Quoc-Hoan Do on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” (Photo by: Brandon Hickman/Esquire Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

“Sometimes your biggest break-down in life can provide you with your biggest break-through in life,” Do said in a college release. “It’s not about being positive all the time; it’s about having the right attitude.”

Do’s impactful speaking engagements at colleges and universities across North America have empowered students to excel both academically and personally. To date, his words have reached over 250,000 professionals and students, the release said. His outcome-oriented programs focus on college success, leadership development, stress management, interpersonal communication, and personal motivation.

Hoan Do does speeches and training nationwide.

Beyond his campus presentations, Do conducts training for distinguished companies, including Bank of America, Honda, Toyota, UBS Financial, Circle K International, and the U.S. Army. His work has garnered national recognition from ABC, Good Morning America, NBC, Yahoo Finance, and The Chicago Times. He’s also been honored with Verizon Wireless’ “Motivator Award” and International Examiner’s “Best Youth Mentor.”

The event is free and open to the public. On-site parking is available at SCC Belmont Campus, at 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf. Seats are limited. To reserve your spot, register today at eicc.edu/hoando.